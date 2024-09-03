Short Interest in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Decreases By 8.8%

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the July 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 121,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Cooper-Standard Stock Performance

Shares of CPS traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.92. The stock had a trading volume of 15,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.24. Cooper-Standard has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.09) by $1.45. The business had revenue of $708.36 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cooper-Standard

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 213,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 119,279 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 4th quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

