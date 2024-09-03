Short Interest in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Decreases By 8.8%

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the July 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 121,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.
Cooper-Standard Stock Performance
Shares of CPS traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.92. The stock had a trading volume of 15,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.24. Cooper-Standard has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82.
Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.09) by $1.45. The business had revenue of $708.36 million for the quarter.
StockNews.com cut shares of Cooper-Standard from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th.
Cooper-Standard Company Profile
Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.
