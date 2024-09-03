Short Interest in Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH) Increases By 10.9%

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the July 31st total of 3,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 271,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.0 days. Currently, 20.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on DNTH. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of DNTH traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.65. 139,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,833. The company has a market cap of $811.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average is $25.89. Dianthus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.01). Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 1,376.42%. The business had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Further Reading

