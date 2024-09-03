Short Interest in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Drops By 8.8%

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 799,100 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the July 31st total of 876,000 shares. Currently, 9.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 124,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Insider Activity at Dillard’s

In other news, Director Robert C. Connor bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $346.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,682.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,051,960. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dillard’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dillard’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Dillard’s by 430.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Dillard’s by 31.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 45.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on DDS shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $202.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Dillard’s from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Dillard’s Price Performance

DDS stock traded up $7.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $346.58. 137,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,688. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $418.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.90. Dillard’s has a 1-year low of $286.39 and a 1-year high of $476.48.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($1.38). Dillard’s had a return on equity of 34.29% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post 32.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.27%.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

