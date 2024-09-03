Short Interest in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Increases By 9.1%

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 597,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the July 31st total of 547,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 375,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DSL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.88. 277,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,819. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.58. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $13.08.

Get DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund alerts:

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th.

Institutional Trading of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSL. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the first quarter worth $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the second quarter worth $51,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000.

(Get Free Report)

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.