Short Interest in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Grows By 6.5%

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,850,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the July 31st total of 13,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Dropbox Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.65. Dropbox has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.22.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.10 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 161.78% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DBX. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Insider Activity at Dropbox

In related news, insider Eric Cox sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $181,560.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,454,518.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dropbox news, insider Eric Cox sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $181,560.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 350,471 shares in the company, valued at $7,454,518.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $290,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,016,264.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,536,251. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dropbox

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 548.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Articles

