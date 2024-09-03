Short Interest in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Grows By 6.5%

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,850,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the July 31st total of 13,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Dropbox Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.65. Dropbox has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.22.
Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.10 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 161.78% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on Dropbox
Insider Activity at Dropbox
In related news, insider Eric Cox sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $181,560.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,454,518.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dropbox news, insider Eric Cox sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $181,560.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 350,471 shares in the company, valued at $7,454,518.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $290,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,016,264.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,536,251. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dropbox
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 548.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.
Dropbox Company Profile
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dropbox
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Don’t Count Out CrowdStrike Yet: Key Insights from Q2 Earnings
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Why Lululemon’s Setback Could Be Your Next Big Win
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy as Interest Rates Fall
Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.