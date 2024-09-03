Short Interest in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Rises By 9.0%

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the July 31st total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 489,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Elme Communities in the first quarter valued at $13,738,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. bought a new position in Elme Communities in the second quarter valued at $8,132,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in Elme Communities by 520.8% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 463,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 389,207 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Elme Communities by 990.8% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 325,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 295,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Elme Communities by 16.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,950,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,144,000 after acquiring an additional 281,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elme Communities stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.72. The stock had a trading volume of 296,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,731. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 0.90. Elme Communities has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average is $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Elme Communities’s payout ratio is currently -118.03%.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Elme Communities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

