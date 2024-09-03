Short Interest in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT) Declines By 7.1%

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the July 31st total of 1,540,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 131,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days.

Enerflex Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE EFXT traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.60. 66,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Enerflex has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $6.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $694.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.01.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.20 million. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enerflex will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Enerflex Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.87%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Enerflex by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,901,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,893,000 after acquiring an additional 516,300 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Enerflex by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 46,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 24,163 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the fourth quarter worth $2,279,000. Canoe Financial LP boosted its holdings in Enerflex by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 20,393,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454,383 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 332,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EFXT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Enerflex from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. Finally, Acumen Capital raised shares of Enerflex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

