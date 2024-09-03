Short Interest in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Declines By 5.9%

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,560,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the July 31st total of 10,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.33. 893,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,123,658. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $108.94 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The company has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.93.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $5,443,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 46,468 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 991,055 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $119,868,000 after purchasing an additional 22,638 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 871.7% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 20,891 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 18,741 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

