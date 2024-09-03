Short Interest in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Drops By 7.1%

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,410,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the July 31st total of 16,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Fastly Stock Performance

Shares of FSLY stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $5.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,351,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850,108. Fastly has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $817.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $132.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.62 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 15.22% and a negative net margin of 31.02%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastly will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Fastly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Fastly from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Fastly from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fastly from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 12,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $76,018.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,650,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,317,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 12,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $76,018.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,650,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,317,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 15,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $98,465.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 570,124 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,369 shares of company stock valued at $864,656 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,581,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,152,000 after purchasing an additional 657,334 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,586,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,443,000 after acquiring an additional 998,749 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fastly by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,906,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,942,000 after purchasing an additional 162,659 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,724,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Fastly by 94.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 960,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,453,000 after buying an additional 466,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Further Reading

