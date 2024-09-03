Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Drops By 7.5%

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the July 31st total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 6.2% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 16.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth $2,094,000. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth $219,000.

Get First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FNY traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.40. 17,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,183. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.30 million, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.13. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $55.33 and a twelve month high of $78.36.

About First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of mid-cap growth stocks selected by AlphaDex selection methodology from the S&P 400 Index. FNY was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

