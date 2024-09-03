Short Interest in Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) Decreases By 8.6%

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 838,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the July 31st total of 917,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Globus Maritime in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Globus Maritime alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Globus Maritime

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Price Performance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Globus Maritime stock. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Globus Maritime Limited ( NASDAQ:GLBS Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Advisor Resource Council owned about 0.12% of Globus Maritime at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Maritime stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.55. 23,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $31.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.25. Globus Maritime has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $3.15.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.71 million for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 7.87%.

About Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2023, the company's fleet include six and nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 453,745 deadweight tonnage and 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

Read More

