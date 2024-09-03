Short Interest in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Increases By 9.8%

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,600 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the July 31st total of 187,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded IDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

In other IDT news, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 800 shares of IDT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $29,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 551 shares in the company, valued at $20,519.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other IDT news, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 7,570 shares of IDT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $281,982.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,996 shares in the company, valued at $484,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 800 shares of IDT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $29,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,519.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,870 shares of company stock worth $329,880. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IDT by 40.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 133,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 38,290 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDT during the first quarter worth about $23,276,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of IDT by 28.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDT by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 53,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IDT by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.39. 57,422 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,737. IDT has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $41.58. The stock has a market cap of $972.76 million, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.82. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.26.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $299.64 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. IDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

