Short Interest in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Increases By 9.0%

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,920,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the July 31st total of 5,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 691,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days. Approximately 12.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IMCR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Immunocore from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Immunocore in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Immunocore from $92.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Immunocore from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Immunocore has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.70.

NASDAQ:IMCR traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.08. 2,379,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,250. Immunocore has a one year low of $33.04 and a one year high of $76.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.64.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.25. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 19.16% and a negative return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Immunocore will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Immunocore by 35.0% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Immunocore during the second quarter valued at $303,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the first quarter worth $423,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Immunocore by 69.8% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

