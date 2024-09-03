Short Interest in Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Declines By 11.8%

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the July 31st total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Jowell Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JWEL opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.56. Jowell Global has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $5.60.

Get Jowell Global alerts:

Jowell Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

About Jowell Global

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children's products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home Store, LHH Store, and Juhao Best Choice Store brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jowell Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jowell Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.