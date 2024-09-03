Short Interest in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Expands By 12.2%

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the July 31st total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 655,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Leonardo DRS Price Performance

Shares of DRS stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.55. The company had a trading volume of 157,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average of $24.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89. Leonardo DRS has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $29.85.

Get Leonardo DRS alerts:

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $753.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.38 million. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leonardo DRS will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Leonardo DRS in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on DRS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leonardo DRS

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Leonardo DRS by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,554,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,875,000 after acquiring an additional 164,971 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Leonardo DRS by 4.7% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,202,000 after acquiring an additional 102,198 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Leonardo DRS by 15.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,180,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,165,000 after acquiring an additional 290,188 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Leonardo DRS by 5,608.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 960,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,253,000 after acquiring an additional 943,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Leonardo DRS by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 768,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,399,000 after acquiring an additional 209,005 shares during the period. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leonardo DRS

(Get Free Report)

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo DRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo DRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.