Short Interest in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Increases By 9.9%

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,350,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the July 31st total of 33,080,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.73.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,074,910 shares of company stock valued at $585,972,318 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,118,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,009,136. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $72.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

