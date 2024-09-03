Short Interest in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Decreases By 8.7%

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 595,600 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the July 31st total of 652,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 159,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

JOE stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.72. The company had a trading volume of 100,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. St. Joe has a 1 year low of $45.93 and a 1 year high of $64.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.57.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. St. Joe’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 54,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $3,443,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,200,624 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,160,471,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 28,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $1,769,738.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,172,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,144,505,561.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $17,558,573 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,952,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 235,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,178,000 after acquiring an additional 68,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,765,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,213,000 after acquiring an additional 59,563 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 169.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 56,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at $2,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

