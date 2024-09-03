Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Silicom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of SILC stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. Silicom has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.11. The company has a market capitalization of $87.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. Silicom had a negative return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silicom by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Silicom by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 61,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its holdings in Silicom by 5.0% in the first quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silicom in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. 52.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for servers, server-based systems, and communications devices. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

