Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 0.8% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 78,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after buying an additional 21,430 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

VT stock opened at $117.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.19. The stock has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $117.60.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

