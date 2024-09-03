Simon’s Cat Trading Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days (CAT)

Simon’s Cat (CAT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One Simon’s Cat token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Simon’s Cat has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. Simon’s Cat has a market cap of $202.09 million and $58.16 million worth of Simon’s Cat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Simon’s Cat

Simon’s Cat was first traded on August 21st, 2024. Simon’s Cat’s total supply is 9,000,000,000,000 tokens. Simon’s Cat’s official website is www.simons.cat. Simon’s Cat’s official Twitter account is @simonscatmeme.

Simon’s Cat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Simon’s Cat (CAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Simon’s Cat has a current supply of 9,000,000,000,000 with 7,650,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Simon’s Cat is 0.00002439 USD and is up 11.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $54,263,091.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.simons.cat/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simon’s Cat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simon’s Cat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Simon’s Cat using one of the exchanges listed above.

