SLERF 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11.18 Million (SLERF)

SLERF (SLERF) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One SLERF token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SLERF has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. SLERF has a total market capitalization of $66.22 million and approximately $11.18 million worth of SLERF was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SLERF alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000087 BTC.

SLERF Profile

SLERF’s total supply is 499,997,750 tokens. SLERF’s official Twitter account is @slerfsol. The official website for SLERF is www.slerf.wtf/raids.

SLERF Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SLERF (SLERF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. SLERF has a current supply of 499,997,750. The last known price of SLERF is 0.13906737 USD and is up 5.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $12,592,895.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.slerf.wtf/raids.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SLERF directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SLERF should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SLERF using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SLERF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SLERF and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.