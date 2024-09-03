SmartFi Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.02 Billion (SMTF)

SmartFi (SMTF) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One SmartFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SmartFi has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. SmartFi has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $6.74 worth of SmartFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000088 BTC.

SmartFi Profile

SmartFi launched on September 16th, 2022. SmartFi’s total supply is 16,894,524 tokens. SmartFi’s official website is smartfi.com. SmartFi’s official Twitter account is @smartfiportal and its Facebook page is accessible here. SmartFi’s official message board is smartfiportal.medium.com. The Reddit community for SmartFi is https://reddit.com/r/smartfi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartFi is a cryptocurrency monetary system. It combines monetary policy with the freedoms of cryptocurrency to create self-sustaining open-lending platforms.

[Telegram](https://t.me/SmartFiChat)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/z3Mvzdubah)[Medium](https://smartfiportal.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://cryptocompare.com/media/40485108/recentwhitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling SmartFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

