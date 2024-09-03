Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Society Pass Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Society Pass stock opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. Society Pass has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $7.48. The company has a market cap of $2.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82.

Get Society Pass alerts:

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.11. Society Pass had a negative net margin of 190.69% and a negative return on equity of 281.27%. The business had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Society Pass will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Society Pass

Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Society Pass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Society Pass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.