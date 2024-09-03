Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Baird R W upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.14.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $48.95 on Tuesday. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $53.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.26 and a beta of -1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.52.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Soleno Therapeutics

In related news, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 7,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $298,672.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,763 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,395.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Soleno Therapeutics news, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 7,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $298,672.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,316,395.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $24,365,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,816,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,185,149.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 767,239 shares of company stock worth $36,744,548. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Soleno Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLNO. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 26.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 22.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 33.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 32.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

