Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Short Interest Update

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the July 31st total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Solo Brands Stock Performance

NYSE DTC traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.35. 150,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,713. Solo Brands has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $123.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.05.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Solo Brands had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $131.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Solo Brands will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DTC. Citigroup reduced their target price on Solo Brands from $2.50 to $1.35 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solo Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.93.

Get Our Latest Report on Solo Brands

Insider Buying and Selling at Solo Brands

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz purchased 52,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $101,590.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,590.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Solo Brands news, CEO Christopher T. Metz acquired 52,366 shares of Solo Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $101,590.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,590.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz purchased 115,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $149,726.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,726.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 351,676 shares of company stock valued at $523,731 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solo Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new position in Solo Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Solo Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.