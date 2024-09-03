Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sotherly Hotels stock. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,944 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC owned 0.59% of Sotherly Hotels worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

