S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. cut its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $31,000. First Pacific Financial grew its position in S&P Global by 49.0% during the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
S&P Global Stock Performance
Shares of SPGI stock opened at $513.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $481.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $446.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.49 and a 12 month high of $514.00.
S&P Global Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.
Insider Transactions at S&P Global
In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.75.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on S&P Global
S&P Global Profile
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than S&P Global
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Don’t Count Out CrowdStrike Yet: Key Insights from Q2 Earnings
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Why Lululemon’s Setback Could Be Your Next Big Win
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy as Interest Rates Fall
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.