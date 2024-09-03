Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.91

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.91 and last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 179205 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Spark New Zealand to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Spark New Zealand
Spark New Zealand Trading Down 0.3 %
Spark New Zealand Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0654 per share. This is a positive change from Spark New Zealand’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
Spark New Zealand Company Profile
Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.
