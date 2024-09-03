SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Lifted by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after buying an additional 1,079,452 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,376 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,007,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,668,000 after purchasing an additional 70,290 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 857,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,474,000 after purchasing an additional 54,974 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 793,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,707,000 after purchasing an additional 21,108 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $228.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,482,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,095,490. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.75. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $234.01.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

