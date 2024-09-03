SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stake Raised by McNamara Financial Services Inc.

McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,186,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,322 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 16.2% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $76,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 110.4% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.63. The company had a trading volume of 593,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,200. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.54. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $37.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

