SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $167.83

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $167.83 and last traded at $167.83, with a volume of 2850 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.40.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $765.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,000. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF makes up about 1.8% of Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

