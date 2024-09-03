Sprinklr (CXM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $195.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.54 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 9.26%. On average, analysts expect Sprinklr to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Sprinklr Price Performance
Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $8.33 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.79.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity
In other Sprinklr news, insider Diane Adams sold 13,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $126,196.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 395,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,042.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,962 shares of company stock valued at $148,000. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Sprinklr
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.
