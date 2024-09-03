St. James’ Place’s (STJ) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 700 ($9.20) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.86) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 784.25 ($10.31).

Get St. James's Place alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on St. James’s Place

St. James’s Place Stock Performance

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James’s Place stock traded down GBX 12.02 ($0.16) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 709.98 ($9.34). 1,870,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,959,140. The stock has a market cap of £3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -70,650.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10. St. James’s Place has a twelve month low of GBX 393.60 ($5.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 891.40 ($11.72). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 630.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 536.93.

(Get Free Report)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.