Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,403,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,907,020,000 after acquiring an additional 470,498 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,240,652,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,790 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,090,654,000 after purchasing an additional 260,489 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,027,953 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $948,093,000 after buying an additional 27,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Starbucks by 106.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $512,943,000 after buying an additional 2,897,282 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Baird R W raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $865,514. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $94.57 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.35 and its 200-day moving average is $83.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 62.81%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

