Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Trading Down 0.3%

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $93.50 and last traded at $94.25. 1,534,476 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 11,975,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.57.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. TD Cowen upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.21.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $865,514 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekside Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,375,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers National Bank lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 61,181 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 7,596 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

