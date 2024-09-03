Status Achieves Market Capitalization of $77.59 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. Status has a market cap of $77.59 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008508 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,883.55 or 1.00004507 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012859 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007895 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007804 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,903,361,771 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,903,361,770.9820275 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02078688 USD and is up 3.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $1,053,687.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

