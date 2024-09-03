Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Trading Down 9.7%

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $107.37 and last traded at $107.95. 100,382 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 356,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.53.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $582.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,887,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,851 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 2.0% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 557,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,515,000 after acquiring an additional 10,935 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 11.4% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 533,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54,727 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 691.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 515,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,040,000 after purchasing an additional 450,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 440,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,558,000 after buying an additional 74,500 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

