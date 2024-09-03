Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.45.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SFIX. Mizuho raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $2.80 to $3.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

In other Stitch Fix news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 108,535 shares in the company, valued at $405,920.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 537,007 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $2,690,405.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 656,663 shares of company stock worth $3,213,892. Insiders own 25.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.17. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.97.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.10. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 41.40% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $322.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.93 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

