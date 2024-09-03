StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mannatech Stock Up 0.7 %
MTEX stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. Mannatech has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.17.
Mannatech Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mannatech
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.