StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mannatech Stock Up 0.7 %

MTEX stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. Mannatech has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

