StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Price Performance

MIXT opened at $14.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average of $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.75 million, a P/E ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.15. MiX Telematics has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $14.85.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiX Telematics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter valued at $7,718,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter worth $1,757,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV acquired a new position in MiX Telematics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,753,000. Harber Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 703,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 43,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in MiX Telematics during the 4th quarter worth $369,000. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.