StockNews.com Downgrades Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:ASC opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $767.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average of $19.08. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $23.44.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.51 million. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 36.31%. Ardmore Shipping’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 322.0% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 72.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

