StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Cytosorbents to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

CTSO stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.57. Cytosorbents has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 131.84% and a negative net margin of 68.70%. The company had revenue of $9.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cytosorbents will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSO. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cytosorbents by 188.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 34,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 22,557 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CM Management LLC lifted its position in Cytosorbents by 98.8% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 825,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 410,000 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,433,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 67,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,801,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 299,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

