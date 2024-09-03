StockNews.com Lowers Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

UGP has been the subject of several other research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Ultrapar Participações from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ultrapar Participações from $5.90 to $5.20 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:UGP opened at $4.16 on Friday. Ultrapar Participações has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 20.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultrapar Participações Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0446 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Ultrapar Participações’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 332.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,429,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,433 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 128.2% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 66,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 37,436 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,581,000 after purchasing an additional 898,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 16.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 303,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 43,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 30.3% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 15,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

