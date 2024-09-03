Stratis (STRAX) Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for about $0.0433 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and $25,665.69 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,514.39 or 0.04241200 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00037909 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006653 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00010573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012601 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007426 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002031 BTC.

About Stratis

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.