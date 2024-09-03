Substratum (SUB) Price Down 0% Over Last Week

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.60 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Substratum

SUB is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023825 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

