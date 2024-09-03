Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Position Increased by Privium Fund Management UK Ltd

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) by 634.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,842 shares during the period. Sun Country Airlines comprises about 0.8% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.33% of Sun Country Airlines worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCY. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 1,660.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter valued at $80,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNCY remained flat at $10.98 on Tuesday. 49,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,480. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $17.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $579.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.49.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $254.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.59 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $62,883.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,355 shares in the company, valued at $281,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $62,883.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,355 shares in the company, valued at $281,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $26,325.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,061.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,964 shares of company stock worth $249,375 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

