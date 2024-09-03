Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Down 10.7%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 10.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $9.92. 3,411,658 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 8,102,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.26.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NOVA

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.18.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.38 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 45.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William J. Berger sold 77,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $870,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 409,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,626,298.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 56.7% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 14,142,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,568,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,782,000 after buying an additional 81,653 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter valued at $30,783,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 24.5% during the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,004,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after buying an additional 591,514 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,842,000 after buying an additional 61,953 shares during the period.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.