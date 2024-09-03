Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $464.40 and last traded at $447.83. Approximately 4,598,495 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 8,435,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $437.70.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $1,150.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $454.00 target price (down previously from $729.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $650.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $840.36.

The stock has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $698.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $827.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Super Micro Computer’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 1st. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 6th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, September 30th.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.63 by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

