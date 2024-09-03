sUSD (SUSD) Market Capitalization Tops $22.05 Million

sUSD (SUSD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. sUSD has a market capitalization of $22.05 million and approximately $308,884.64 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, sUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About sUSD

sUSD was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 22,149,987 tokens. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

