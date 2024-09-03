Synapse Price Down 15.8% Over Last Week (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Synapse has a market cap of $80.45 million and approximately $4.46 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synapse token can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000756 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Synapse has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Synapse Token Profile

Synapse was first traded on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 213,153,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse (SYN) is a cross-chain interoperability token of the Synapse Protocol, enabling seamless asset bridging, swaps, and communication across multiple blockchains through its Synapse Interchain Network. SYN is used for governance, liquidity provider incentives, and transaction fees.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synapse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

